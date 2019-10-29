Czech Catholic priest being investigated for paedophilia in Poland

Polish police have interrogated a Czech Catholic priest who is suspected of paedophilia after arranging to meet with a minor in a hotel in Katowice.

The “young man “ he communicated with on the Internet claimed to be 15 and handicapped, but was in actual fact a Polish activist monitoring paedophile networks.

The priest was arrested by the police as he arrived at the hotel room for the set meeting. He admitted to having planned sex with the young man, but rejected the suspicion of paedophilia. He has resigned from all his functions in the Church.