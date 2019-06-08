Czech Catholic Church has no plans to change Lord’s Prayer

The Catholic Church in the Czech Republic has no immediate plans to change the wording of the Lord’s Prayer as it was approved by the Roman Catholic Church in Italy at the instigation of Pope Francis.

The Archbishop of Prague, Cardinal Dominik Duka, said that while there was a logic to the Pope’s arguments, it would be extremely difficult to change such a deeply ingrained text in believers’ minds, hymns and liturgies.

In line with the change, which has been made in Italian and French, the prayer will no longer say “lead us not into temptation”, but “do not let us fall into temptation”.