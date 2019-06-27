Czech carmakers saw record turnover in 2018

The turnover of Czech carmakers and spare parts manufacturers increased by 0.8 percent last year, to a record 1.1 billion crowns, the Czech Automotive Association announced at a press conference on Thursday. Final sales reached 617.5 billion crowns, up by 0.6 percent on 2017.

The growth rate slowed significantly compared to the previous year, when it rose by seven percent. According to the association chairman Bohdan Wojnar, the automotive industry likely reached its peak last year. He also said similar development is expected for 2019.