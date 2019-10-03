Czech car sales down by eight percent in first three quarters

Sales of new passenger cars in the Czech Republic in the first three quarters of 2018 dropped by eight percent year-on-year to 191,110, according to figures released by the Car Importers Association on Thursday.

The month of September saw a rise by 8.5 percent to 15.770 sold cars. The biggest seller in the period was Škoda with over 64,656 cars, followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai.