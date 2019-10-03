Czech car sales down by eight percent in first three quarters

Sales of new passenger cars in the Czech Republic in the first three quarters of 2018 dropped by eight percent year-on-year to 191,110, according to figures released by the Car Importers Association on Thursday.
The month of September saw a rise by 8.5 percent to 15.770 sold cars. The biggest seller in the period was Škoda with over 64,656 cars, followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai.
How I became a Czech citizen
Post-apocalyptic skyscraper, co-designed by David Černý, set to be country’s tallest building
Czech festival honours ‘Good King’ Wenceslas, patron saint of beer (and Bohemia)
Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80
Prague to buy dozens of intersections to improve traffic flow in the city