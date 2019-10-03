Broadcast Archive

Czech car sales down by eight percent in first three quarters

Ruth Fraňková
03-10-2019
Sales of new passenger cars in the Czech Republic in the first three quarters of 2018 dropped by eight percent year-on-year to 191,110, according to figures released by the Car Importers Association on Thursday.

The month of September saw a rise by 8.5 percent to 15.770 sold cars. The biggest seller in the period was Škoda with over 64,656 cars, followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai.

 
