Czech car production down 3.8 pct in Q1, top exporter Škoda Auto sites flagging Chinese sales

Car production in the Czech Republic fell by 3.8 percent year-on-year to 363,052 vehicles in the first quarter of 2019,, the Automotive Industry Association said on Wednesday.

The drop was led by Škoda Auto, the Czech Republic’s largest exporter, whose production fell by 3 percent in annual terms. The carmaker said earlier that its sales in January-March fell mainly due to lower demand on the Chinese market.

TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota, Peugeot and Citroën, increased production by almost 5 percent to 58,772 units in Q1, while Hyundai’s production fell by 12 percent to 73,000 cars.