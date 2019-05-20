Czech car-maker Tatra to provide 12 engines to Israeli fire-fighters

Ruth Fraňková
20-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech heavy vehicles manufacturer Tatra Trucks will supply 12 fire engines to Israeli security forces, the company announced on Monday. The order is worth approximately 100 million crowns.

As part of the deal, the Czech truck maker will also provide training for Israeli firefighters to operate the engines. The first Tatras are to be delivered to Israel at the end of the year.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31