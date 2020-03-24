Czech cancer patient in mid-40s infected with Covid-19 dies

A Czech man in his mid-forties infected with the novel coronavirus and battling cancer has died at hospital in Havířov, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch announced via Twitter.

The patient, born in 1975 died due to widespread organ failure stemming from advanced cancer, Vojtěch said. The coronavirus worsened his condition.

As of Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health recorded 1,289 case of coronavirus. The number is expected to reach 3,000 by the end of March and 15,000 by the end of April.

The first Czech with coronavirus to die was a 95-year-old man from Prague, who also had existing health conditions.