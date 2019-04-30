Czech cabinet wants to impose seven-percent tax on digital giants

The Czech government wants to impose a seven-percent tax on large digital companies, such as Facebook and Google. Under the plan, agreed by the cabinet on Tuesday, the multinational companies would have to pay taxes in the place they make earnings.
The cabinet is hoping the move could lead to increased revenues of around five billion crowns a year. The Ministry of Finance is due to draft a digital tax bill by the end of May.
