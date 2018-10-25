Czech businessman Křetínský gains 49 percent stake in Le Monde

Ruth Fraňková
25-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech businessman Daniel Křetínský has gained a 49 percent stake in the holding company Le Nouveau Monde, a shareholder in the French newspaper Le Monde, the news agency AFP reported on Thursday.

The Czech tycoon bought the minority share from Matthieu Pigasse, a French banker and co-owner of Le Monde, through his company Czech Media Invest. According to Mr. Pigasse, the transaction took place a few days ago.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 