Czech businessman Křetínský gains 49 percent stake in Le Monde

Czech businessman Daniel Křetínský has gained a 49 percent stake in the holding company Le Nouveau Monde, a shareholder in the French newspaper Le Monde, the news agency AFP reported on Thursday.
The Czech tycoon bought the minority share from Matthieu Pigasse, a French banker and co-owner of Le Monde, through his company Czech Media Invest. According to Mr. Pigasse, the transaction took place a few days ago.
