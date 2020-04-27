Czech businesses say government aid “too little, too late”

Many Czech firms and businesses hit by the coronavirus restrictions claim that the government’s support programs have left them out in the cold or that the financial aid has been late in coming.
In the first wave, the Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank received 3,200 applications for state support, but according to the bank, less than 200 companies will receive help. The others have been told they do not fulfil the stated conditions for aid.
The Vice President of the Confederation of Industry and Transport Radek Špicar says the coming days may decide the fate of many Czech companies.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade is already preparing a third aid program for entrepreneurs, but just days ahead of its launch companies still do not know the exact conditions for aid within COVID III.
Overview of latest coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
Government unveils five-stage plan to reopen businesses
Czechs may be allowed to travel to Croatia and Slovakia this summer