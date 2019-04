Czech breweries produced a record 21.3 million hectoliters of beer last year, an increase of 4.7 percent on 2017. The main driver of that increase was a jump in exports, though domestic consumption was also up on the previous year.

In 2018 the average Czech drank 141 litres of beer, which was six more litres than in the previous 12-month period, according to figures released on Tuesday by the national brewers’ association.