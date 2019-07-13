Czech branch of Transparency suing PM

The Czech branch of the International watchdog Transparency International has decided to sue Prime Minister Andrej Babiš over statements which it says are damaging the organization’s reputation.
In a statement released on Friday, TI Czech Republic said it had filed a slander complaint at the regional court in Prague and would be represented by lawyer Pavel Uhl.
The head of the Czech branch of TI David Ondračka said that on several public occasions the prime minister, who himself is suspected of EU subside fraud, had referred to Transparency International as a corrupt organization, with the clear intention of damaging the organization’s good name.
Emergency talks expected to decide Czech government’s fate on Tuesday
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Holocaust child survivor’s dream of building memorial to child victims of the Holocaust comes true