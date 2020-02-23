Broadcast Archive

Czech boy falls to death in Austrian Alps

Ruth Fraňková
23-02-2020
A six-year-old Czech boy succumbed to fatal injuries after a fall in the Austrian Alps on Saturday evening, the APA agency reported.

The boy slipped and fell from about 60 meters onto rocky terrain while descending the Drachenwand mountain by Lake Mondsee with his parents and a family friend.

According to the mountain rescue service, the Drachenwand ferrata trail is very difficult and it is only suitable for adults.

 
 
 
 
 
