Czech ‘bone church’ to ban selfies, citing disrespectful tourists

The 14th century “bone church” near the town of Kutná Hora plans to implement a blanket ban on photography as of January, in part due to the number of tourists snapping selfies with skeletal remains.

Up to half a million tourists visit the Sedlec Ossuary each year, one of the most macabre attractions in the Czech Republic.

Many visitors show little respect for the historical and religious significance of site, church officials said this week when announcing the ban.

The chapel contains thousands of human bones arranged in various shapes, including a chandelier, coat of arms, and pyramids formed from the skeletal remains of some 40,000 people who died in the plague and in the Hussite wars.