Czech Bishops Conference protests against Grebeníček book

The Czech Bishops Conference has protested against a new book by Communist MP Miroslav Grebeníček in which he describes the Catholic Church as a greedy, power-hungry institution which seeks to gain independence not just from the state but its followers.

The general secretary of the Czech Bishops Conference, Stanislav Přibyl, said the book’s release was an outrage and further protested against the fact that Culture Minister Antonín Staněk of the Social Democratic Party had been present at the book launch.

The Social Democrats and the ANO party recently backed a Communist proposal for restitution money paid in compensation for church property confiscated by the Communist regime to be taxed.