Czech BIS files criminal complaint over ‘Russian poison plot’ leak

The Czech counterintelligence service (BIS) has filed a criminal complaint over the leak of classified information about a Russian agent who allegedly arrived in Prague with the deadly poison ricin, server the Lidovky.cz writes.

The targets of the agent, travelling on a diplomatic passport, were Prague’s Lord Mayor and two colleagues who had taken symbolic steps angering the Kremlin and are currently under 24-hour police, the weekly Respekt wrote last month.

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has confirmed the Russian diplomat’s arrival but would not comment on whether the man had the poison ricin in his briefcase, as Respekt reported. On Wednesday, a parliamentary committee said Czech authorities had responded appropriately to the situation.