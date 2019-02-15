Czech billionaire’s CMI finalises purchase of Lagardère titles, including Elle

Czech Media Invest (CMI), co-owned by billionaire Daniel Křetínský, has finalised its purchase Lagardère group’s magazine titles in France, including the flagship title Elle, France Dimanche and Ici Paris.

In connection with the sale, CMI has been granted an exclusive licence for the Elle brand covering France although Lagardère group remains the owner of the Elle brand in France and abroad.

Czech Media Invest announced last year it had paid 52 million euros for a minority stake from Matthieu Pigasse, a French banker and co-owner of Le Monde. Mr Křetínský’s expanding group also bought major radio stations in the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania.