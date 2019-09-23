Czech biker Nash wins World Cup event in Waterloo

Czech cross-country mountain bike racer Kateřina Nash took the gold medal in the second round of the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin. Its is the eighth career cyclocross World Cup victory for the Czech racer.
The 41-year-old racer finished 19 seconds ahead of Jolanda Neff of Switzerland. Evie Richards of Great Britain came third. Nash finished second in the World Cup opener in Iowa City, and currently leads the series.
