Czech biathlon star Koukalová announces end of career

The Czech biathlon star, Gabriela Koukalová has announced the end of her career. The double Olympic silver medallist at Sochi and two-time World Championship winner made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. The 29-year-old athlete said she decided to focus on other areas of life.

Koukalová last competed in March 2017, when she came second in the mass start event at a World Cup meeting in Oslo. She stopped competing due to an ongoing problem with her calves.