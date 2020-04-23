Broadcast Archive

Czech biathlete Veronika Vítková announces end of career

Ruth Fraňková
23-04-2020
Czech biathlete Veronika Vítková has announced the end of her career. The 31-year-old Olympic medallist is expecting her first child with her coach Martin Lejsek.

Vítková claimed a silver medal in mixed relay at the Olympic Games in Sochi and a bronze medal in the sprint competition at the Pyongyang Olympics in 2018. She also won the gold medal in the mixed relay at the World Championships in Kontiolahti in 2015.

 
 
