Czech biathlete Veronika Vítková announces end of career

Czech biathlete Veronika Vítková has announced the end of her career. The 31-year-old Olympic medallist is expecting her first child with her coach Martin Lejsek.

Vítková claimed a silver medal in mixed relay at the Olympic Games in Sochi and a bronze medal in the sprint competition at the Pyongyang Olympics in 2018. She also won the gold medal in the mixed relay at the World Championships in Kontiolahti in 2015.