Czech beach volleyball duo Hermanová/ Sluková win at Kuala Lumpur

The Czech beach volleyball duo Barbora Hermannová and Markéta Sluková have won the women’s gold medal at the FIVB World Tour event at Kuala Lumpur, after defeating Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brook Sweat of the US. The Czech pair made up for their opening set loss with a brilliant tiebreak comeback to claim their fourth joint World Tour title.
