Czech beach volleyball duo Hermannová/Sluková named Queens of the Beach

The Czech beach volleyball duo Barbora Hermannová / Markéta Nausch Sluková were awarded the Queens of the Beach title at the CEV gala event in Budapest on Friday night.
The Czechs have had their most successful season so far, ending at the top of the FIVB World Ranking. They won the Vienna Major women’s final and claimed bronze at the European Championship in the Netherlands. They also took silver at the World Tour Finals in Hamburg.
Prague gears up for weekend of major centenary celebrations
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Section of key Prague bridge set for demolition
Further attack in Afghanistan leaves one Czech soldier dead and two injured
Czechoslovak centenary celebrations held the world over