Czech beach volleyball duo Hermannová/Sluková named Queens of the Beach

The Czech beach volleyball duo Barbora Hermannová / Markéta Nausch Sluková were awarded the Queens of the Beach title at the CEV gala event in Budapest on Friday night.

The Czechs have had their most successful season so far, ending at the top of the FIVB World Ranking. They won the Vienna Major women’s final and claimed bronze at the European Championship in the Netherlands. They also took silver at the World Tour Finals in Hamburg.