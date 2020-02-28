Czech-Bavarian-Austrian lynx population estimated at over 100

The population of lynx living in the Czech-Bavarian-Austrian border area is estimated at 107 individuals, according to the results of a large-scale monitoring carried out between 2017 and 2018, presented by the Ministry of Environment on Friday. Around one third of the overall numbers are females with cubs.

The population of the wild cat covers an area of approximately 13,000 kilometres, stretching from the River Danube in the south to the Brdy and Český les mountain range in the north.

The 3Lynx project, which monitors the lynx population in six European countries, was launched in 2017 with the aim to outline a joint strategy to protect the endangered species.