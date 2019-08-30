Czech bass baritone Plachetka launches new CD

Bass baritone Adam Plachetka launched his new CD Winter Journey on the roof of Prague‘s Lucerna Palace on Thursday.

The CD comprises 24 songs by the Austrian composer Franz Schubert and was recorded live at Plachetka's May concert in the Rudolfinum, where he was accompanied by pianist Gary Matthewman. It will start selling in September.

Opera buffs can also look forward to Plachetka’s first concert in Prague’s 02 Arena in January of next year.