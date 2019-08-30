Czech bass baritone Plachetka launches new CD

Bass baritone Adam Plachetka launched his new CD Winter Journey on the roof of Prague‘s Lucerna Palace on Thursday.
The CD comprises 24 songs by the Austrian composer Franz Schubert and was recorded live at Plachetka's May concert in the Rudolfinum, where he was accompanied by pianist Gary Matthewman. It will start selling in September.
Opera buffs can also look forward to Plachetka’s first concert in Prague’s 02 Arena in January of next year.
Czech rock climber Adam Ondra knocked out of World Cup in Japan
Prague night mayor Jan Štern: Tourists often don’t realise “party zones” are residential areas
‘Red is beautiful’ says mayor of Prague 6 after refusing to remove paint from vandalised statue
Metallica to entertain 70,000 in Prague
Metallica entertain 70,000 in Prague