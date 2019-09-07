Czech basketball team beats Brazil, making strong bid for quarterfinals

The Czech Republic beat Brazil 93:71 in the second stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 on Saturday, in a strong bid to reach the quarterfinals.

The Czech team dominated the game from start to finish grabbing a 20:16 lead ten minutes into the game.

They sank 25 points in the second frame to gain a 13-point halftime advantage 45:32 and added 48 points in the second half to march to a comfortable victory.

Both teams are now tied at 3-1 record in Group K.