Czech-based regional used car dealer AAA Auto, which has been mentioned as a possible IPO candidate in Prague, plans to expand in its Polish operations next year and return to the Romanian market in 2020. The company left both markets in 2009 due to the global financial crisis.

AAA Auto is among the largest dealers of used cars in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of the number of cars sold. It has more than 40 branches in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.