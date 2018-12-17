Czech banks’ profit increases to over 60 billion crowns

Czech banks’ net profit for the first three-quarters of 2018 increased by 2.7 billion year-on-year to a record 62.6 billion crowns, the Czech National Bank said on Monday. The sector’s balance sheet at the end of September was 7.6 trillion crowns, an increase by 567 billion crowns since the end of last year. There are currently 47 banks and savings banks operating on the Czech financial market.