Czech banking clients fall prey to Google Play malware

Czech banking clients have become a target of new malware on Google Play’s Word Translator, according to Eset, Czech Republic.
The IT security company says there were over 10,000 downloads before the malware was removed. Half of the security breach incidents were reportedly registered in the Czech Republic, 40 percent in Poland and less than five percent in Italy, Mexico and Australia.
