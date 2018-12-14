Czech balance of payments shows surplus of 44.7 billion crowns in Q3

Ruth Fraňková
14-12-2018
The Czech economy’s current account balance of payments, a broad measure of goods and money flowing in and out of the country, ended in a surplus of 44.7 billion crowns in the first three quarters of 2018, according to figures released by the Czech national Bank on Friday. The surplus for the first six months of the year totals 7.9 billion crowns.

 
 
 
 
 
