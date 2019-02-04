Czech authorities to check Polish trucks over bad meat

The Czech authorities plan to introduce controls on the border with Poland to ensure bad meat does not enter this country, Novinky.cz reported. The minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, told the news site that the police would carry out checks on Polish trucks in coordination with veterinary officials.

Around 300 kilogrammes of bad Polish beef is known to have been imported into the Czech Republic, despite officials from both countries saying none had crossed their shared border. Several EU states imported beef from a Polish abattoir accused of handing sick cows.