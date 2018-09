A 51-year old Czech national was arrested in Florence after attacking Serbian artist Marina Abramović at an exhibition of her work, the DPA news agency reported. The man allegedly hit the artist over the head with one of her auto-portraits. The motive behind the attack is not clear.

Marina Abramović, is perceived as one of the most controversial figures in contemporary art, whose works have revolutionized the idea of performance, testing her body and expressive potential to the limit.