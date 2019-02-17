Czech assets rose to 5.2 trillion as of end-2017, FinMin says

Total assets of the Czech Republic amounted to 5.2 trillion crowns at the end of 2017, up 1.3 percent year on year, according to consolidated financial statements published by the Ministry of Finance. As an accounting entity, the country posted a profit of about 181 billion crowns last year, up 43 percent in annual terms.

The consolidated financial statements provide information on the financial situation and performance of all entities of the state administration and self-government of the Czech Republic as if it were a single economic unit.

Included therein are 18,138 units, including ministries and other authorities, regions, municipalities, health insurance companies and significant holdings held by the state administration and local governments.