Czech Army to stop guarding Bagram air base next year

The Czech Army will cease guarding a NATO-led forces air base in Bagram, Afghanistan at the end of March. The Czech minister of defence, Lubomír Metnar, revealed the decision to journalists while on a visit to Czech troops on Friday.

The Czechs have been looking after internal security at the Bagram base for six years. At present the country has around 170 soldiers on the ground.

Mr. Metnar said the Czech Republic would now focus on training Afghan special forces, while it would also send a military medical team to the country.

A number of Czech soldiers have been killed on the current mission over the years.