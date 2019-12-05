Broadcast Archive

Czech Army to purchase 3D radars from Israel

Daniela Lazarová
05-12-2019
The Czech Army will purchase eight 3D radars from Israel to the tune of 3.5 billion crowns. Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar signed an intergovernmental agreement on the deal with Israeli representatives on Thursday.

The radars will be delivered between 2020 and 2023. According to the defence minister they will significantly increase the country’s defence capacity. The radars from Israel will replace the military's outdated Russian technology.

 
 
 
 
 
 
