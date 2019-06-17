Czech Army to modernise battle tank fleet, buy military transport planes

The Ministry of Defence is looking to spend nearly 1 billion crowns to replace the country’s ageing fleet of tanks and 2.3 billion crowns to buy two military transport aircraft.

Minister of Defence Lubomír Metnar is expected to present details to the government on Monday about the proposed purchases.

The MoD wants to buy 33 tanks of the T-72M4CZ variety, an upgraded Czech version of the Soviet-made T-72 battle tanks, and two new CASA C-295MW transport aircraft. The order price includes spare parts and training.