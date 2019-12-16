Broadcast Archive

Czech Army to buy two CASA tactical transport aircraft

Brian Kenety
16-12-2019
Ministry of Defence officials have signed a contract to buy two new tactical transport aircraft CASA C-295MW from the Spanish firm and modernise other models currently in use.

The new aircraft will cost about CZK 1.94 billion and the modernisation another cost CZK 360 million. The military has long sought to fully replace the Soviet-era Yak-40 planes now in use.

 
 
 
 
 
 
