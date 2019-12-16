Czech Army to buy two CASA tactical transport aircraft

Ministry of Defence officials have signed a contract to buy two new tactical transport aircraft CASA C-295MW from the Spanish firm and modernise other models currently in use.
The new aircraft will cost about CZK 1.94 billion and the modernisation another cost CZK 360 million. The military has long sought to fully replace the Soviet-era Yak-40 planes now in use.
Language exams for foreigners seeking permanent residency permit to become tougher
Czech teenager builds second-largest ever Millennium Falcon LEGO model
Gunman kills six patients in Ostrava hospital, two more fighting for their lives
HN: Developers aiming to sell co-living concept in Prague
Veronika Čáslavová: sex trafficking still a taboo topic in Czechia