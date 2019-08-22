Czech Army to acquire Viper and Venom helicopters from US

The Czech Army will acquire US combat and multipurpose helicopters Viper and Venom. According to Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar, a combination of two machines is more appropriate than the purchase of only multi-purpose Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters should be available in 2023.

The ministry received two offers for the purchase of helicopters from the US government in late June. The US administration offered either 12 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters for 13.2 billion crowns or eight UH-1Y Venom helicopters along with four AH-1Z Viper helicopters worth 14.5 billion crowns. The price includes maintenance and training of personnel.

The bids were assessed by a committee made up of ministry and army representatives. The contract should be signed by the end of the year.