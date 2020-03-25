Czech Army temporarily withdraws troops from Iraq

The Czech Army has temporarily withdrawn troops from Iraq due to a significant reduction in operational tasks and security threats, a planned restructuring of the mission and the coronavirus pandemic.

Czech personnel in Iraq comprise mainly a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) training unit and military police training local security forces to fight against the ISIS militia.

The temporary withdrawal concerns 30 soldiers deployed in two missions, Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) and the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI). They arrived at Prague’s military airport on Tuesday night.