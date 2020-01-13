Czech Army set to go on largest spending spree yet in 2020

The Czech Army is likely to spend more on military technology purchases this year than at any time in its history. Some CZK 73 billion, double the money spent last year, is set to be spent on modern armaments and equipment, Czech Television reports. By far the largest of the strategic contracts, worth CZK 50 billion, concerns the purchase of new armoured personnel carriers.

Currently the Ministry of Defence is considering three options when it comes to the new armoured vehicles: Swedish made VC-90, the Austro-Spanish ASCOD tracked vehicle and the Lynx manufactured by Germany’s Rheinmetall. The Ministry of Defence will call for final offers in its tender in February.