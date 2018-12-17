Czech army has unused properties, buildings worth billions

The Czech Army has property worth some 6.5 billion crowns sitting idle and in varying states of disrepair or even ruin, according to a report by the Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ).

To administer the properties, which include many former military barracks, the Army spent about 32 million crowns last year in upkeep, the report says.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said that by the end of 2020 assets identified as unneeded will be prepared for transfer or sale.