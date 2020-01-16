Czech Army establishing unmanned systems battalion

The Czech Army wants to buy at least one large combat drone for its new Unmanned Systems Battalion, Chief of the General Staff Aleš Opata said in Prostějov on Thursday at a ceremony marking the creation of the new army unit.

The combat drone, an unmanned machine weighing several hundred kilograms will complement the already used smaller drones.

The Unmanned Systems Battalion which will have up to 300 members should start operating in October of this year and become fully operational by 2025.