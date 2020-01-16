Czech Army establishing unmanned systems battalion

The Czech Army wants to buy at least one large combat drone for its new Unmanned Systems Battalion, Chief of the General Staff Aleš Opata said in Prostějov on Thursday at a ceremony marking the creation of the new army unit.
The combat drone, an unmanned machine weighing several hundred kilograms will complement the already used smaller drones.
The Unmanned Systems Battalion which will have up to 300 members should start operating in October of this year and become fully operational by 2025.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
Most Czechs think modern history being reinterpreted falsely, survey shows
Property prices in Czech mountain regions surge
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it