Czech Army deploys 1,000 soldiers to NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force

Ian Willoughby
02-01-2020
With the arrival of the New Year, the Czech Army has deployed 1,000 soldiers to NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, the army said in a statement on Thursday. The Czech soldiers will be on alert for the entirety of 2020 and must be able to take action in a crisis situation within five days.

Commander Petr Blecha said the Czechs had been preparing intensively to play a role in the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force since 2018. The task force was created following the Russian annexation of Crimea.

 
 
