Czech Army deploys 1,000 soldiers to NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force

With the arrival of the New Year, the Czech Army has deployed 1,000 soldiers to NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, the army said in a statement on Thursday. The Czech soldiers will be on alert for the entirety of 2020 and must be able to take action in a crisis situation within five days.

Commander Petr Blecha said the Czechs had been preparing intensively to play a role in the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force since 2018. The task force was created following the Russian annexation of Crimea.