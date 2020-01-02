Czech Army deploys 1,000 soldiers to NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force

With the arrival of the New Year, the Czech Army has deployed 1,000 soldiers to NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, the army said in a statement on Thursday. The Czech soldiers will be on alert for the entirety of 2020 and must be able to take action in a crisis situation within five days.
Commander Petr Blecha said the Czechs had been preparing intensively to play a role in the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force since 2018. The task force was created following the Russian annexation of Crimea.
President Zeman uses Christmas message to warn against green ‘false prophets’
Vánočka – a Christmas Eve sweetbread steeped in symbolism
Prague will have its New Year’s fireworks show, but separate from City Hall’s official video mapping spectacle
Czech rail operators to plough billions into fleets in coming years
Czech planetary defence lead Nikola Schmidt: “It is never good to go public about an asteroid threat”