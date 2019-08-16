Czech Army decorates soldiers serving in foreign missions

Twenty-eight Czech soldiers who served in foreign missions in Kosovo, Italy and Afghanistan received medals of merit from the army’s deputy chief-of-staff, Lieutenant General Jaromír Zůna on Friday.

Zůna thanked them for their dedicated service and for helping to fulfil the country’s commitments in NATO and the European Union. The Czech participation in foreign missions is appreciated and highly valued, Lieutenant General Zůna said.

The Czech Army has had soldiers stationed in Kosovo since 1999. Until 2011 it had a contingent of 500 soldiers there. Three of the decorated soldiers served in the naval Operation Sophia and 14 of them were deployed in Afghanistan.