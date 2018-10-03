Czech archaeologists unearth Egyptian "custodian of royal affairs"

Czech Egyptologists have discovered the limestone grave of a high-ranking official from the middle of the fifth dynasty, “a custodian of royal affairs” identified as Kaire, whose name had been carved into the wall at the Abusir necropolis.

The Czech research team under the direction of archaeologist Miroslav Bárta has also discovered a halved granite sculpture. In Egypt, it is hoped that the new finds will help boost tourism, which has slumped since the so-called Arab Spring.