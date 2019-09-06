Czech archaeologists discover remains of medieval forest

Czech archaeologists have discovered the remains of a medieval forest near the village of Koječín in the region of Havlíčkův Brod in eastern Bohemia.
The largely pine tree forest was felled in the mid-13th century to give way to silver mining and the uncovered trunks bear visible marks from saws, axes and burning.
According to Petr Hrubý of the Archaeology Institute of Masaryk University in Brno, which carried out the research, very few such discoveries were made in Central Europe.
