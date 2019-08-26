Czech archaeologists discover 7,000-year-old trading station

Archaeologists have discovered a 7,000-year-old trading station north uncovered in the course of a extending the D11 motorway north of Hradec Králové, central Bohemia.

Research is now focusing on an area just outside the town of Jaroměř, where pottery and stone tools from around 5,000 BC were earlier discovered, the news agency ČTK reports.

The D11 construction from Hradec Králové to Jaroměř will stretch for 25 kilometres and is 60 metres wide.

Other notable findings made along the route include Bronze Age houses and burial grounds and the remains of 18th century field fortifications.