Czech appeals court upholds Walderode family claim to assets worth CZK 3 bn

A district court in Hradec Králové on Tuesday acknowledged the right of the family of aristocrat Karel des Fours Walderode to property confiscated on the basis of the Beneš decrees in the post-war period.

Walderode’s widow Johanna Kammerlander has since 1992 been fighting to regain control of family assets in north Bohemia valued at around 3 billion crowns. Following the district court ruling, upholding a preliminary decision of 2017, hearings could take place regarding around 1,400 individual properties.

Due to his German nationality, des Fours Walderode lost his property in 1946 under the Beneš decrees. The family had their Czechoslovak citizenship returned the following year, but the Communists took power before the assets could be returned. After emigrating in 1948, he again lost his citizenship.