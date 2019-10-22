Czech apartment prices jump 10 percent in second quarter

Apartment prices in Czech cities increased by an average of 10 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, according to a report by Deloitte quoted by news site Novinky.cz. In Prague property prices jumped by 17.3 percent in the period in question.

The capital has the most expensive flats, with the average price per square metre standing at over CZK 84,000 between April and July. The second most expensive city is Brno, where that figure was CZK 60,500, according to Deloitte.