Czech anti-monopoly office confirms CZK 8.3 mn fine on Booking.com

Brian Kenety
11-11-2019
The Office for the Protection of Competition (ÚOHS) has confirmed a fine of 8.34 million crowns against Booking.com over its contracts with hotels and other accommodation providers.

The ÚOHS said that by obliging hotels to offer more favourable rates to people using Booking.com than they could through competing portals, the company had engaged in anti-competitive practices.

 
 
 
 
