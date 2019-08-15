Czech animated film shortlisted for student Oscar

Daria Kashcheeva‘s animated film "Daughter” has been shortlisted for the 2019 Student Academy Awards. It will be competing against the German animation short Love Me, Fear Me and the French production The Ostrich Politic.

“Daughter” recalls a childhood moment when a little girl tries to share her experience with an injured bird with her father. A moment of misunderstanding and a lost embrace throws a long shadow.

The Oscar winners will be announced in Los Angeles on October 17.